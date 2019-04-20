South Africa 20.4.2019 05:58 pm

Eldorado Park residents block off N12 in apparent housing protest.

ANA

Twenty-six people have reportedly been arrested and several others were allegedly injured when police fired rubber bullets as the protest turned violent.

Residents of Eldorado Park extension one in Johannesburg have blocked off the N12 with burning tyres in an apparent protest for housing.

Community members were due to hold a meeting with the local councillor on Tuesday, April 23, but Johannesburg metro police and the so-called “red ants” allegedly broke down structures erected in an apparent land grab on Saturday morning.

Twenty-six people have reportedly been arrested and several others were allegedly injured when police fired rubber bullets as the protest turned violent.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Stacey-Lee May: Eldorado Park spinning queen’s upward spiral 13.4.2019
Police commissioner condemns attack on cops at Eldorado Park school 11.4.2019
SAHRC report on school protests highlights racial tensions in Eldorado Park 1.2.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition