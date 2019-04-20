Eldorado Park residents block off N12 in apparent housing protest.

Residents of Eldorado Park extension one in Johannesburg have blocked off the N12 with burning tyres in an apparent protest for housing.

Community members were due to hold a meeting with the local councillor on Tuesday, April 23, but Johannesburg metro police and the so-called “red ants” allegedly broke down structures erected in an apparent land grab on Saturday morning.

Twenty-six people have reportedly been arrested and several others were allegedly injured when police fired rubber bullets as the protest turned violent.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.