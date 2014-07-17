Effort needed to turnaround SAA – Lynne Brown

“The environment in which SAA and SAX operate domestically and globally has become ever more challenging with intensified competition, narrow margins, cost pressures due to fuel prices and currency volatility,” Brown said while delivering her budget vote in Parliament.

“In this context, their undercapitalised balance sheets severely constrain the airlines, leading to continued losses and affecting the going concern status of the companies.”

Brown did not say what the “extraordinary intervention” would entail.

“It has become clear to me that simply extending state guarantees to the airlines is an inadequate response to the challenge,” she said.

Government bailouts to SAA over the past 20 years were severely criticised by opposition parties who participated in the budget debate.

Democratic Alliance MP Natasha Michael insisted government should privatise SAA.

“We want competition. We want to be able to choose between various airlines that offer us competitive prices and great service,” said Michael.

“How can this be possible when government simply continues to fund its failing airline? Ticket prices increase yet at the same time so does the annual loss of the airline.”

In her reply to the debate, Brown rejected the call for privatisation.

“Just look at the number of airlines that came about just post-1994. All of them… they’ve all gone under,” Brown said.

Other countries had to reverse decisions to privatise their airlines, she said.

“I don’t want to grow the economy for an individual and privatisation for me is just that.”

– Sapa