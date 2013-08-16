Cosatu to carry on e-tolls battle

Speaking at a media briefing at Cosatu House in Braamfontein, Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini said: “Cosatu has not abandoned its campaigns against e-tolls and labour brokers.”

His sentiments were echoed by the federation’s second president Zingiswa Losi, who said the campaigns are not “Vavi’s issues”.

“We turn to elevate an individual and create a perception that Cosatu is an individual. Cosatu will be never be a barking dog that does not bite,” she said.

Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance (Outa) chairman Wayne Duvenage agreed that the campaign was not about one person.

“There are many vocal people in Cosatu who have expressed their views against e-tolls. I don’t think the e-tolls campaigning will stop because of one person. The suspension of Vavi will not stop the journey,” he said.

This comes after Vavi was placed on special leave pending a disciplinary hearing over his admission that he had sex with a 26-year-old woman at Cosatu’s offices.

The hearing is set to start in the next few weeks and will be chaired by independent people appointed by Cosatu’s national office bearers and the presidents of Cosatu’s affiliates.

The Citizen understands that Vavi will face charges for bringing the federation into disrepute, hiring the woman who accused him of rape without following proper precedures and having sex with her at Cosatu offices.

His suspension effectively means that he will not be able to speak on behalf of the federation in his capacity as the general secretary. Deputy general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said Vavi is still allowed in the building and was there while yesterday’s media briefing took place.

The federation’s special central executive committee (CEC) met on Wednesday and took a decision to suspend Vavi following his sex scandal.

Vavi supporters, which include the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), failed in their attempts to cancel the sitting of the meeting, which they described as unconstitional.

The union argued that Cosatu needed a mandate from its members before the decision to suspend Vavi was effected. Numsa is set to hold a media briefing today to map the way forward amid speculation that it will break away from Cosatu.

Dlamini denied Numsa’s claim, saying it was agreed at the meeting that it was properly constituted.

“We are aware of attempts to split the federation. We are working to ensure that there is no split

“The meeting was fully constitutionally convened by the Cosatu national office bearers, was quorate, and was attended by leaders of Cosatu affiliated unions and provincial structures.

“Numsa’s claim was recorded in the minutes of the meeting. However, the agreement was also recorded in the minutes.

“The meeting insisted that everybody involved must be treated equally and that the process will be conducted in a free and fair manner, in full compliance with the Cosatu constitution,” Dlamini said.