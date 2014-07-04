East Rand power may only be restored on Sunday

DA councillor André du Plessis said the damage to the large electrical substation on the corner of Dann and Buchner roads in Kempton Park was quite extensive, following a fire in the early hours this morning.

“We are trying to establish what exactly happened. It was quite eerie,” said Du Plessis.

“The cause has not been determined yet, so we don’t know if it was due to a lack of maintenance, sabotage or vandalism.”

Du Plessis had noted a side window of the substation had been broken, which led to more speculation that foul play was the cause.

Aston Manor, Bonaero Park, Nimrod Park, along with parts of Pomona and Glen Marais could possibly be without power until Sunday night.

Engineers are currently on site in a bid to repair the damage and restore electricity to affected areas.

“The substation is a very big building. Looking at past experiences, I believe it might take longer to repair than two days,” said du Plessis.

This after Impala Park on the East Rand was without electricity for about four days while an underground cable had to be repaired.

Electrical engineer Nick Vauqulin told the Kempton Express that a team has been at the station trying to fix the problem since the incident occurred.

“At this stage we are still unsure what the cause might have been but we suspect it could have been a faulty switch,” Vauqulin said.