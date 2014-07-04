 
menu
South Africa 4.7.2014 01:54 pm

East Rand power may only be restored on Sunday

JeVanne Gibbs
Image courtesy stock.xchnge

Image courtesy stock.xchnge

Power outages on the East Rand are expected to last longer than the two days expected to repair a blown up transformer substation.

DA councillor André du Plessis said the damage to the large electrical substation on the corner of Dann and Buchner roads in Kempton Park was quite extensive, following a fire in the early hours this morning.

“We are trying to establish what exactly happened. It was quite eerie,” said Du Plessis.

“The cause has not been determined yet, so we don’t know if it was due to a lack of maintenance, sabotage or vandalism.”

Du Plessis had noted a side window of the substation had been broken, which led to more speculation that foul play was the cause.

Aston Manor, Bonaero Park, Nimrod Park, along with parts of Pomona and Glen Marais could possibly be without power until Sunday night.

Engineers are currently on site in a bid to repair the damage and restore electricity to affected areas.

“The substation is a very big building. Looking at past experiences, I believe it might take longer to repair than two days,” said du Plessis.

This after Impala Park on the East Rand was without electricity for about four days while an underground cable had to be repaired.

Electrical engineer Nick Vauqulin told the Kempton Express that a team has been at the station trying to fix the problem since the incident occurred.

“At this stage we are still unsure what the cause might have been but we suspect it could have been a faulty switch,” Vauqulin said.

Related Stories
Eskom can’t light the end of its own dark tunnel – Outa 23.7.2018
MPs disappointed by Eskom’s multibillion-rand irregular spend 23.7.2018
No bonuses at Eskom amid R19.6bn in irregular expenditure 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.