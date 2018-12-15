Freedom Park offers free pass on Day of Reconciliation

“Freedom Park, a national heritage destination and an agency of the department of arts and culture, joins government in commemorating Reconciliation Day under the theme ‘The year of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu, liberators for reconciliation’,” a statement issued by the park said.

“In the spirit of national reconciliation, nation building, and social cohesion, entry will be free of charge for all on the National Day of Reconciliation at Freedom Park, Pretoria.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

