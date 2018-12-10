Foetuses found in refuse bags in Glenashley

A Blue Security armed response officer made a grisly discovery when he found the bodies of two foetuses which had been dumped with refuse in Durban North this morning, Northglen News reports.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the officer was on a routine patrol when vagrants, who were digging in the trash, flagged his vehicle down in Lynne Avenue in Glenashley. The incident occurred at around 6.30am.

“The officer stopped to investigate and discovered the two foetuses, who appeared to be twins, lying between black bags of trash on the grass verge of a property. It is believed the bodies may have been dumped at the site just a few hours earlier. Our officer immediately cordoned off the area and called the Durban North SAPS who responded to the scene to investigate further,” Mathios said.

Durban North SAPS spokesperson Capt Raymond Doekaran confirmed the incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.