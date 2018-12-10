Gauteng DA members hand over memorandum to SAPS against women and children abuse

More than 100 members of the Gauteng Democratic Alliance Network (DAWN) held a peaceful picket against women and children abuse outside the South African Police Service (SAPS) offices today.

The women gathered outside the Maupa-Naga office in Sunnyside to hand over a memorandum.

In it, DAWN called on SAPS officers to be properly trained to deal with victims of rape and other sensitive crimes and rapidly handle such cases.

“We are appealing for police to be professional and honest… We want specialised units, because in most instances you find that women become secondary victims yet they have been a victimised already,” said DAWN spokesperson Nomafrench Mbombo.

Mbombo said they also wanted police to be professional when handling sex workers and not victimise them because of the work they do.

She said there should be harsher punishments for SAPS officers who contravene their obligations towards victims of heinous crimes.

She appealed to SAPS to increase school outreach programmes focusing on child safety.

“We hear a lot of cases where there’s human trafficking, especially when children are coming back from school.

“SAPS needs to be fixed and we are not fighting, but it’s their first contact when victims needs assistance and we cannot allow a situation where you’ll find that victims themselves are being victimised by the system,” said Mbombo.

Major General Ottilia Moutlane accepted the memorandum and said he would hand it to national police commisioner Khehla Sithole.

– African News Agency (ANA)

