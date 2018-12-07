Man accused of starting Alex fire escapes angry mob after police intervene

A man who is believed to have started a fire in Alexandra informal settlement on Thursday narrowly escaped with his life after police came to his rescue. It is alleged that the man started the fire after he had a fight with his girlfriend, reports Alex News.

The man was then found by angry residents who wanted to stone him. He is currently in police custody.

A number of shacks on London Road and 18th Avenue went up in flames.

Disaster relief non-governmental organisation Gift of the Givers teams are currently on site in Alex, and reported that the fire is still smouldering. The amount of homes destroyed, people displaced, deaths and injuries have not yet been confirmed.

The teams have assisted a mother who gave birth amidst the fire, as well as another mother of four who lost all her possessions in the fire, their logistics centre in Bramley confirmed.

The rest of the victims are being registered and transported to a nearby hall by Gift of the Givers, where they will be provided with food, water, blankets and mattresses. They added that further interventions to assist victims will follow on Saturday.

