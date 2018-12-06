Six in court in connection with Sondela ‘tribal killings’

Six men accused of kidnapping and murdering 11 people in Sondela informal settlement near Rustenburg in North West, appeared in camera at the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court today.

Their case was postponed to 13 December for a formal bail application.

Court proceedings were held in camera to protect the identity of the accused pending an identity parade.

Four others are expected to appear in the same court tomorrow on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

One of the accused who has appeared today will also be charged with conspiracy to commit murder along with three others.

North West police said in total nine people had been arrested and that the number of the dead had risen to 12 after one person died in hospital recently.

The killings, which are alleged to be ethnic clashes between Sesotho and isiXhosa speakers, left Sondela gripped in fear after 11 people were killed between November 11 and 26.

Some of the victims were burnt and others stabbed with sharp objects, and one person who was necklaced had his nose cut off. Necklacing is carried out by placing a tyre around the victims neck and setting it alight.

The violent clashes were set off by a fight between a Xhosa man and a Sotho man, who were apparently fighting over a woman.

Houses and shacks were burnt in the clashes and some had doors and windows broken.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.