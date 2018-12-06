Madoda Sambatha returns to North West cabinet after reshuffle

South African Communist Party (SACP) provincial secretary in North West Madoda Sambatha returned to the provincial cabinet today, after Premier Job Mokgoro’s first reshuffle of the legislature.

Mokgoro hired Sambatha as the new member of the executive council (MEC) for health.

Former premier Supra Mahumapelo fired Sambatha in June 2017 on a charge relating to illegal sale of government land in Mahikeng. Sambatha allegedly signed off the land in November 2016. Sambatha denied that he had sold land at the time.

In the reshuffle, Mokgoro fired Magome Masike as health MEC, Manketse Tlhape as rural, environment and agricultural development MEC, Mmule Maluleke as public works MEC and Hoffman Galeng as social development MEC.

He retained Ontlametse Mochware as MEC for department of culture, arts and traditional affairs, Mpho Motlhabane as MEC for department of community safety and transport management, Sello Lehari as MEC for department of education and sport development.

Maphefo Matsemela was hired as the new MEC for department of finance, economy and enterprise development. She replaces Wendy Nelson who has moved to the department of tourism.

Motlalepula Rosho has been appointed new MEC for department of local government and human settlement and Oageng Molapisi is now the MEC for department of public works and roads.

Desbo Mohono has been moved from tourism to rural, environment and agricultural development. Fenny Gaolaolwe has been moved to the department of social development from local government and human settlements.

The ANC provincial task team (PTT) at its meeting on Monday, tasked Mokgoro as a deployee of the ANC to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the executive and direct accordingly in strengthening it to discharge its responsibilities adequately.

The DA said the reshuffling was a public relations and factional exercise. “With only six months left before the people of North West go to the polls to elect a new government, there is nothing these newly appointed MECs will do to improve the lives of people.

“A useless reshuffle such as this so close to a general election is a desperate attempt to portray the failed narrative of a ‘new dawn’,” DA premier candidate Joe McGluwa said.

“It is the same narrative we have heard before, replacing failing ANC MECs with another cabal of failing ANC MECs.

“The cause of the bulk of misery the people of North West continue to endure is as a result of the failures of the ANC in government,” McGluwa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.