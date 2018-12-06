Cabinet approves publication of revised land expropriation bill

Cabinet has approved the publication of the Revised Expropriation Bill for comment, following parliament’s adoption of a recommendation to amend the Constitution to make express provision for land expropriation without compensation.

The bill was withdrawn by the portfolio committee on public works in August to allow the constitutional review committee to conclude its work and the minister of public works to table a revised version that could include clauses on expropriation without compensation.

Both houses of parliament this week adopted a report by the review committee calling for a constitutional amendment on land.

The chief whip of the National Assembly, Jackson Mthembu, was due to table a motion in the National Assembly on Thursday calling for parliament to establish a mechanism to ensure the urgent drafting of an amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution with a view for it to be adopted before next year’s elections.