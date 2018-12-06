Three Gauteng municipalities collectively owe Eskom R1.5bn – DA

Municipalities in Gauteng province run by the ruling African National Congress still owe power utility Eskom billions of rands in unpaid bills for electricity, the Democratic Alliance said on Thursday, citing a consolidated first-quarter report.

It singled out Emfuleni, Merafong, and Rand West City among the worst offenders.

DA Gauteng spokesperson on finance Ashor Sarupen said: “The total debt these municipalities owe to Eskom is R1.5 billion, of which R1.1 billion is owing for more than one month from [the] due date.”

Sarupen said Emfuleni’s debt to Eskom was at R911 million, Merafong owed R81 million, and Rand West City R165 million.

“At a time of rolling blackouts and load-shedding, outstanding municipal debt to Eskom should be settled to shore up its balance sheet and ensure that our energy grid is not compromised,” he said.

On Thursday the cash-strapped state company said it would continue with the rolling power cuts it has been forced to implement countrywide for more than a week to avoid a total collapse of the grid under demand pressure.

