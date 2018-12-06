Six arrested for ‘EFF’ Polokwane Vodacom store damages

Six people have apparently handed themselves over to police in connection with damages caused to a Vodacom shop at a mall in Polokwane at the weekend.

Limpopo police Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the six suspects handed themselves over to police on Thursday morning.

He added police were still continuing with investigations.

This comes after the DA wrote to the speaker of Polokwane municipality, Mariri Ralefatane, to summon EFF councillor in Ward 13 Oupa Ramaphoko to appear before the ethics committee for allegedly being an accessory to a crime in the alleged vandalising of a Vodacom store in the province.

The EFF in Limpopo was accused of the vandalism in retaliation to a slide at a keynote address by Corruption Watch chairperson Mavuso Msimang that referred to the EFF as “Abusers of Democracy”.

Damage caused at a @Vodacom store in Polokwane, allegedly by EFF members. pic.twitter.com/yMvLwuajTJ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 2, 2018

DA councillor in the Polokwane municipality Tiny Chidi said the EFF councillor’s alleged actions are in contravention of the code of conduct for councillors as outlined in the Municipal Systems Act of 2003, Schedule 1.

Chidi said according to the act, a councillor must perform the functions of the office honestly, in good faith, and in a transparent manner. They must at all times act in the best interest of the municipality and in such a way that the credibility and integrity of the municipality are not compromised.

The DA councillor said the party acknowledged everyone had a right to protest, “but it must be conducted within the prescripts of the law”.

“The right to protest does not in any way promote malicious damage to property.

“We have already added additional criminal charges against the EFF under case number 29/12/18 at the Polokwane police station on Monday.

“The DA urges the speaker to consider placing the councillor under precautionary suspension pending investigations by the police.”

