Two KZN cops arrested for allegedly demanding bribe from truck driver

Two Westville police officers appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday on charges of bribery and corruption.

In a police statement, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the sergeant and constable, aged 31 and 42 respectively, were arrested on Tuesday while they were on duty.

Naicker said they allegedly pulled over a truck along Essex Terrace in Westville and discovered that its disc had expired and its passengers were foreign nationals.

“The sergeant and constable allegedly demanded cash from the driver instead of dealing with the transgressions. The truck driver contacted his employer asking him to deposit the cash by e-wallet. The police officers then drove to a local mall with the truck driver to withdraw the money.”

Naicker said the truck driver’s employer contacted the Westville police station and police officers arrested their colleagues as they attempted to withdraw the cash.

Their firearms were confiscated and they were held in custody at Westville police station.

