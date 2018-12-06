ANC retains seat in Western Cape by-election

The African National Congress (ANC) retained its seat during a by-election at Witzenberg Municipality, Western Cape, said the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Thursday.

Four candidates from Congress of the People (Cope), Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) contested the polls for Ward 9 on Wednesday.

”The new councillor for the ANC is Mxolisi Joseph Ndaba in Ward 9 in Witzenberg Municipality. The party retained the seat with 49.57% of the votes cast compared to 48.90% in the 2016 municipal elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 37.37%,” said the IEC.

