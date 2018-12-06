WATCH: Inmate shows off R13K Louis Vuitton and Gucci shoes in prison cell

A video of an inmate, who says his name is Tebogo Makena, showing off his expensive clothes and shoes inside a prison cell has left South Africans on social media saying life was easier for prisoners than hardworking South Africans on the outside.

In the video, Makena takes out an orange Louis Vuitton shopping bag and an invoice of R13,000. Another inmate who is taking the video praises Makena for his expensive taste, as Makena boasts that he does not buy his things from Marabastad. His clothes are not fake, he says, as he shows off the invoice.

“When it’s real they give you this thing [invoice],” he says.

Makena says he bought his goodies at Shop 26 Upper Level at Sandton City in Johannesburg.

The inmate also drinks Jacobs Kronung coffee and has All Bran Flakes for breakfast and boils his water using a Russel Hobbs kettle.

He also has Gucci sneakers.

Watch the video below:

Bo sesi le bo abuti ba di LV re kgopela go bona di invoice ???? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/4FxCRABJgK — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) December 5, 2018

Tebogo Makena, 24, from Mamelodi West and another prisoner were last year caught running an extortion scam from inside the Odi Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale told News24 the two inmates would call police stations and obtain information on carjackings and car theft.

He said: “They would then contact crime victims, inform them that their vehicles have been recovered and advise that the victim must deposit certain amounts of money through eWallet to get their vehicles back.”

They would reportedly also contact loved ones of other inmates and demand money for their release.

The two were serving a 7-year sentence for carjacking and possession of stolen goods.

