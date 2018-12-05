 
Two to appear in court for bail application in Sondela killings trial

A house and shacks were damaged during conflicts in Sondela near Rustenburg. At least 11 people have been killed and eight arrested. Photo: ANA

A total of 11 people have been killed between November 8 and November 26 in apparent ethnic attacks.

Two men arrested in connection with the brutal killing in Sondela informal settlement in Rustenburg, North West, are due to appear in the local court tomorrow for a bail application.

The trial last week of the two suspects, who were charged with kidnapping and murder, was held in camera at the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court as they were part of a line-up in an identity parade.

They were arrested following a spate of killings in Sondela. A total of 11 people have been killed between November 8 and November 26 in apparent ethnic attacks.

According to locals the conflict started in August when an isiXhosa-speaking man allegedly stabbed a Sesotho-speaking man in a fight over a woman.

The Sotho was hospitalised and a few days later the Xhosa man who had stabbed him was confronted and beaten up by a group of Basotho men at a soccer match in Sondela.

Numerous incidents of brutal killings of people in the area have been reported since, the police and community members have said.

