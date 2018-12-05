ANC Western Cape appoints seasoned journalist Dennis Cruywagen as provincial media liaison

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has appointed author and veteran journalist, Dennis Cruywagen, as its provincial media liaison officer, the party said in a statement today.

“Part of our elections preparations and building an effective elections machinery include the utilisation of all available skills within the ANC. Having Comrade Dennis on board would greatly enhance our communications capabilities and bring a greater sense of coordination of all our media activities,” ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said, announcing Cruywagen’s appointment.

The author of two books, Cruywagen has held senior positions in many newsrooms across the country.

“A former Deputy Editor of Pretoria News, he was also recognised by the now defunct South African Society of Journalists for being one of a group of Cape Town-based reporters who had exposed police lies and cover-up behind the killings of the Guguletu Seven,” the ANC said.

He is both a Nieman and a Mason Fellow at Harvard University, where he has obtained a Masters Degree in Public Policy. He was also a Teaching Fellow. He is a Thomson Fellow and studied advanced journalism at the Thomson Foundation in London.

Cruywagen is also a former spokesperson for the ANC caucus in Parliament.

– African News Agency

