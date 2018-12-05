SABC, govt ‘must get act together to save media industry’

The South African Screen Federation (Sasfed) today urged government and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to avert a crisis and work together to save the embattled public broadcaster.

”Sasfed represents an industry which has been severely damaged by the ongoing financial crisis at the SABC and will continue to be further damaged if the SABC is left to literally dwindle into the abyss. We are convinced that the SABC can be a viable independent public broadcaster with an independent board and a good management team. However, none of this is possible without the SABC being able to access a loan to dig itself out of the present crisis. Besides our concern for workers at the SABC, we are deeply concerned about our industry – we have already cut staff, lost companies and some have still not been paid revenues owed to them by the public broadcaster,” the organisation said in a statement.

”It is clear to the entire media eco-system that the present crisis needs first to be averted before serious work can be put into turning the institution around. We would like to make a call to all present stakeholders to avert a crisis – to stop the tide of resignations, the impasse, the infighting and re-enter into a working relationship to save our national broadcaster.”

This comes after board member Krish Naidoo, a member of the African National Congress (ANC) who advises the party on legal matters, confirmed to News24 that he resigned from the board due to political meddling. Board deputy chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama and John Mattison also stepped down, leaving the board without a quorum.

This is the second time Naidoo stepped down from the board. He and former board member Vusi Mavuso resignation publicly during a portfolio committee on communications sitting in Parliament in 2016, the period of former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s destructive reign at the public broadcaster.

The SABC and the Presidency were mum on the reported resignations.

Sasfed demanded that the planned Section 189 notices of retrenchment for at least 2,000 workers be withdrawn and that President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Treasury immediately provide the technically insolvent SABC with a government guarantee.

”We stress this is not a bailout, it is a guarantee giving the SABC’s lenders and creditors a measure of comfort that the board and management has political support. The withdrawal [of retrenchment notices] does not have to be indefinite. But we recognise that temperatures are such across the political spectrum that this is not serving the public interest at this time.”

According to its website, Sasfed is a national federation of independent film, television and audiovisual content industry organisations in South Africa. The organisation represents industry players through affiliates that represent thousands of individual members and companies.

– African News Agency (ANA)

