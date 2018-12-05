 
South Africa 5.12.2018 04:57 pm

Wife killer Jason Rohde’s sentencing proceedings postponed

ANA
Jason Rohde, the businessman convicted of murdering his wife, arrived at the high court in Cape Town on 5 December 2018 to listen to evidence in his sentencing proceedings. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Jason Rohde, the businessman convicted of murdering his wife, arrived at the high court in Cape Town on 5 December 2018 to listen to evidence in his sentencing proceedings. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

The property mogul has been in Pollsmoor Prison since his conviction of murdering his wife, Susan Rohde, on November 8.

Three state witnesses today testified at the high court in Cape Town at the sentencing proceedings of property mogul Jason Rohde, who was convicted for the 2016 murder of his wife.

Rohde was convicted by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe on November 8 of murdering his wife, Susan Rohde, and defeating the ends of justice.

During the judgement, Judge Salie-Hlophe said Rohde murdered his wife and staged her suicide. He has been in Pollsmoor prison since his conviction.

Jason Rohde was arrested after Susan Rohde’s body was found on July 24, 2016 with an electronic cord wrapped around her neck and hanging from a hook behind the bathroom door of the room they shared at the Spier Wine Estate Hotel.

David Anderson, the deceased Susan Rohde’s estate administrator, Dr Naeemah Abrahams, acting director at the South African Medical Research Council and Rian Perry, a social worker who had compiled a report after interviews with some members of the Rohde family following Rohde’s conviction, all took the witness stand to testify.

The matter continues tomorrow.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Miguel Louw’s alleged killer arrested at court, back behind bars 5.12.2018
Tom Moyane’s axing was justified, court hears 5.12.2018
UPDATE: Moyane fails in attempts to have Adv Trengove recused 4.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.