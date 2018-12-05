Wife killer Jason Rohde’s sentencing proceedings postponed

Three state witnesses today testified at the high court in Cape Town at the sentencing proceedings of property mogul Jason Rohde, who was convicted for the 2016 murder of his wife.

Rohde was convicted by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe on November 8 of murdering his wife, Susan Rohde, and defeating the ends of justice.

During the judgement, Judge Salie-Hlophe said Rohde murdered his wife and staged her suicide. He has been in Pollsmoor prison since his conviction.

Jason Rohde was arrested after Susan Rohde’s body was found on July 24, 2016 with an electronic cord wrapped around her neck and hanging from a hook behind the bathroom door of the room they shared at the Spier Wine Estate Hotel.

David Anderson, the deceased Susan Rohde’s estate administrator, Dr Naeemah Abrahams, acting director at the South African Medical Research Council and Rian Perry, a social worker who had compiled a report after interviews with some members of the Rohde family following Rohde’s conviction, all took the witness stand to testify.

The matter continues tomorrow.

– African News Agency (ANA)

