Attempted prison break puts Johannesburg High Court in lockdown mode

The Johannesburg High Court has been put on lockdown after prisoners allegedly tried to escape earlier today.

There are very few details about the attempted prison break but according to reliable sources, Mandy Wiener and Yusuf Abramjee, the court’s judges have even been moved to safety in the interim.

Reports coming in that prisoners are attempting to escape from the High Court in Johannesburg. Judges have been taken to safety. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 5, 2018

BREAKING Judges have been put on lockdown at the High Court in Johannesburg following a prisoner break there. More info to follow. — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) December 5, 2018

SAPS spokespeople could not be reached at the time of writing and witnesses have not yet come forward.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.

