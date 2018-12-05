 
Attempted prison break puts Johannesburg High Court in lockdown mode

Kaunda Selisho
The North Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks

The judges have reportedly been moved to safety.

The Johannesburg High Court has been put on lockdown after prisoners allegedly tried to escape earlier today.

There are very few details about the attempted prison break but according to reliable sources, Mandy Wiener and Yusuf Abramjee, the court’s judges have even been moved to safety in the interim.

SAPS spokespeople could not be reached at the time of writing and witnesses have not yet come forward.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.

