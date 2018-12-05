Miguel Louw’s alleged killer arrested at court, back behind bars

The man initially accused of kidnapping and now of murdering Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw, was arrested at the Durban Magistrate’s Court today.

Kidnap suspect Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim has since been charged with murder and was remanded in custody at Westville Prison.

At his last appearance in October, Ebrahim had to run and hide as Miguel’s father chased him down the court corridors.

Chaos ensued outside the courthouse when it was learned that a charge of murder had not yet been added to Ebrahim’s case and that his bail had been extended.

But today, the boy’s family and supporters were smiling once they heard Ebrahim had been charged and sent to prison while awaiting a bail application.

Earlier in the day, detective Rajem Govender arrested Ebrahim as he was leaving the courtroom following a brief appearance.

Ebrahim was taken to Durban Central Police Station to be processed and then returned to the court.

The matter was moved to the regional court, which is based within the magistrate’s court building.

Miguel went missing on 17 July near his school in Sydenham, about 25km from where his corpse was eventually discovered in a shallow grave in Phoenix on 3 September, a few hundred metres from Ebrahim’s home.

The body was verified as Miguel’s nine days after it was discovered via fast-tracking of DNA samples taken from his parents.

At Miguel’s memorial service in September, Police Minister Bheki Cele told mourners that Ebrahim’s bail would be “challenged” because of the “strength of the case”.

The nine-year-old’s disappearance made national headlines and led to emotional pleas from his devastated family, who offered a “no questions asked” R50,000 cash reward for his safe return.

Ebrahim was arrested in July in connection with the child’s disappearance and then later charged with kidnapping. He was granted bail of R2,500 just days before the child’s body was discovered.

The suspect was linked to Miguel’s disappearance after CCTV footage identified him taking the boy to a fast food outlet near the child’s school. He was also found to be in possession of the child’s birth certificate.

Ebrahim will appear again on 12 December for a bail application.

