Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Msimang

President Cyril Ramaphosa today declared a special official funeral for African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Menzi Msimang, who died this week following a long illness.

Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral on Saturday, his office said in a statement.

”President Ramaphosa has declared that the national flag be flown at half-mast with immediate effect until the day of Mr Msimang’s funeral on Saturday, 8 December 2018. A Special Official Funeral Category 1 entails elements of military ceremonial honours and is declared, in line with the Presidency’s state, official and provincial official funeral policy, for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the President.”

Msimang is a former treasurer of the ANC. He served as the London representative of the ANC in the 1960s. In recognition of his role, the late former president Nelson Mandela appointed him as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in the democratic dispensation. Msimang, 78, was married to the late former health minister Manto Tshabala-Msimang. She died in 2009.

A memorial service will be held tomorrow at the SA National Museum of Military History in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said the Pretoria venue for the funeral will be confirmed in due course.

– African News Agency (ANA)

