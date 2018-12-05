Driver ‘parks’ car in massive hole

A car was left badly damaged after the driver accidentally drove into a large hole next to the road on Ayliff Street in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, reports Newcastle Advertiser.

The driver explained he was busy parking his car, but since the hole was not marked properly, he did not see it.

Gary Vermeulen, a tenant of the building, said the hole has been there for over three weeks and despite reporting the problem to the municipality, it has remained uncovered for nearly a month.

Eyewitness Mervin Williams, who also works near the site, said this was not the first time a car has driven into the hole.

Motorists are urged to remain cautious when using the roads, and look out for any possible obstructions.

