South Africa 5.12.2018 02:47 pm

Driver ‘parks’ car in massive hole

F.C. Pelser

The man explained he was busy parking his car, but since the hole was not marked properly, he accidentally drove into it.

A car was left badly damaged after the driver accidentally drove into a large hole next to the road on Ayliff Street in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, reports Newcastle Advertiser.

The driver of the car.

The driver explained he was busy parking his car, but since the hole was not marked properly, he did not see it.

Gary Vermeulen, a tenant of the building, said the hole has been there for over three weeks and despite reporting the problem to the municipality, it has remained uncovered for nearly a month.

Eyewitness Mervin Williams, who also works near the site, said this was not the first time a car has driven into the hole.

Mervin Williams determines the damage of the vehicle.

Motorists are urged to remain cautious when using the roads, and look out for any possible obstructions.

