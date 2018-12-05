Man suspected of robbing restaurant and killing owner arrested

An intensified Moffat View detective operation led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Lusitano murder and robbery suspect in Braamfischer, Soweto, on Tuesday night, reports Southern Courier.

The police have been investigating the case since the owner of Lusitano Restaurant in Regents Park, Roberto da Silva, was shot dead on October 17.

On the day, the suspect pointed a firearm at the owner and instructed him to lie down. Just before the suspect left the premises with an undisclosed amount of cash, a tussle ensued between the suspect and the owner. In the process, the victim was shot once in the head. Paramedics declared the victim dead on the scene.

Moffat View police communication officer Capt Jeff Phora said: “The suspect will be charged with armed robbery and murder. He is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on December 7. No firearm or weapons were found on the suspect at the time of arrest. The investigation continues.”

