Car flips outside Free State premier’s house

A white Toyota was flipped onto its side after it had seemingly collided with a wall at the Premier Sisi Ntombela’s house on Wednesday morning, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

The vehicle could be seen inside the yard of the state house in Westdene, Bloemfontein.

ALSO READ: Mantashe warns new Free State premier about falling under Ace’s ‘control’

The premier’s spokesperson, Tiisetso Makhele, stated the driver was attended to by medical personnel.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.