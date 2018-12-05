 
South Africa 5.12.2018 01:45 pm

Car flips outside Free State premier’s house

Nomaqhawe Mtebele

The vehicle collided with a wall outside Sisi Ntombela’s house on Wednesday morning.

A white Toyota was flipped onto its side after it had seemingly collided with a wall at the Premier Sisi Ntombela’s house on Wednesday morning, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

The vehicle could be seen inside the yard of the state house in Westdene, Bloemfontein.

ALSO READ: Mantashe warns new Free State premier about falling under Ace’s ‘control’

The premier’s spokesperson, Tiisetso Makhele, stated the driver was attended to by medical personnel.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.