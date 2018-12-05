 
South Africa 5.12.2018 01:03 pm

Man gunned down in KZN

Juan Venter
Photo: Pixabay. For illustrative purposes.

Two men have since appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder.

A man was shot to death in the Roseneath area of Umkomaas on November 30, reports South Coast Herald.

It is alleged that two men had approached the 40-year-old man, thought to be the boss of a trucking company, and shot him seven times at point-blank range.

ALSO READ: KZN teacher gunned down on her way to school

Members of the Umkomaas Saps managed to track down two suspects near Umkomaas Secondary School at around 6pm that evening. When officers approached the men, one of the suspects drew a weapon which he pointed at the officers, who then opened fire. One of the men was shot three times and was taken to a nearby hospital under police guard.

A pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene.

