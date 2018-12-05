 
South Africa 5.12.2018 12:55 pm

Twitter slams Mbalula for praising Rupert’s ‘immense contribution’ to SA

Citizen reporter
Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula introduces the newly appointed National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole at the SAPS training academy during his first press briefing on his appointment, 23 November 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The people on the social media platform claim the former minister is merely ‘singing for his supper’.

Former sports and recreation minister Fikile Mbalula was on Wednesday criticised by South Africans on social media for tweeting about the good things Johann Rupert, the chairperson of Remgro and Richemont, did for the country.

https://twitter.com/MbalulaFikile/status/1070216500185833474

Mbalula said: “Johan Rupert is one person who contributed immensely in bringing us a world cup. If it was not covered in this interview it will be grave injustice #JohannRupert,” a tweet which unleashed comments from people who accused him of singing for his supper.

His follower, @Mageba, said Mbalula’s logic was the same as Cape Town premier Helen Zille’s, who said colonialism was not all bad as it brought South Africans infrastructure, among other things.

Some said they were happy he tweeted this before elections so they would make sure not to vote for the ANC.

Also read: I’m not racist, says Johann Rupert

@RealMpho said: “How do we expect South Africa to be an equal nation if members of the governing party are still reasoning like this? Ai, this is embarrassing!” while @Bathathesgidi wrote: “This is proof that we take people to parliament to go and change things, and they turn around and have gods that have not voted them but automatic gods…..sies I can not believe this. That’s why we still have apartheid laws in this country 25 years into democracy.”

Others said the only reason Rupert brought the world cup was because he stood to benefit from it.

@MohlalaTebogo said: “Fikile y’all are disrespecting us the youth. So we must now thank Johann Rupert for world cup? He contributed immensely in bringing us the world cup because he stood to benefit. Me and my whole village in Limpopo did not benefit anything from the world cup,” while @thenfinally said: “and how did the world cup benefit a gogo that lives on a shack with no water and electricity, or that unemployed graduate roaming the streets looking for work!? You lot have skewed priorities, and are the same BMW blacks your idol was trashing in that interview.”

However, the former minister also called Rupert “a nasty old man who is very rich and open about his views,” further suggesting that Given Mkhari should interview Steve Hofmeyr and the controversial Gupta brothers to hear their side of the story.

Though Rupert on Tuesday said he did not hate former president Jacob Zuma, Mbalula said the multibillionaire’s statement was untruthful.

Read more: Johann Rupert: I don’t hate Jacob Zuma

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

