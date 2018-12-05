 
South Africa 5.12.2018 11:10 am

Ramaphosa declares special funeral for struggle stalwart Mendi Msimang

8 December 2008. South Africa. Gauteng. Johannesburg. Thandi Modise, Mendi Msimang at Mendi Msimang's 80th party held at Luthuli House, Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images

The funeral service will take place in Pretoria at a venue to be announced later this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for the late Mendi Msimang, a struggle stalwart and former high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Msimang, 90, a recipient of the Order for Meritorious Service in Silver, passed away on Monday, December 3, after an extended illness.

The presidency said in a statement: “President Ramaphosa has declared that the national flag be flown at half-mast with immediate effect until the day of Mr Msimang’s funeral, Saturday, 8 December.”

A Special Official Funeral Category 1 entails elements of military ceremonial honours and is declared, in line with the presidency’s state, official and provincial official funeral policy, for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the president.

The funeral service for Msimang, who was a senior member of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), will take place in Pretoria at a venue to be announced later this week, the statement said. Msimang was the treasurer of the ANC from 1997 until 2017.

