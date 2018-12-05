Bethlehem court sentences rapist to three life terms

The Bethlehem Regional Court on Tuesday sentenced 37-year-old Thabo Kelvin Tsiki Motaung to three life terms for raping his 32-year-old girlfriend and an additional 10 years for trying to kill her for drinking his beer.

Recounting events that led to the conviction and lengthy jail term, police Captain Zweli Mohobeleli said the offences were committed on April 26 after the accused and his girlfriend headed home from a tavern in Clarens, a small town near Maluti Mountains in the Free State province.

The captain said when the couple arrived at home, they drank some more. When the girlfriend finished her own drinks, she took some of her boyfriend`s beer.

“This infuriated him… he hit her with ‘tree-cutting’ scissors and an iron rod, causing serious physical harm. She was held against her will for five days while being raped repeatedly,” said Mohobeleli.

The 32-year-old woman somehow managed to escape. She then reported the crimes to the police.

The accused was arrested and denied bail. He was tried and convicted for the multiple rape incidents, as well as attempted murder.

