Marikana activists arrive in Pretoria with demands for Ramaphosa

A group of activists walking from Marikana near Rustenburg in the North West to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, to hand over a list of demands to President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived this evening.

Spokesperson for the group, Napoleon Webster, said they would sleep at the Atteridgeville police station tonight and continue their walk to the Union Buildings tomorrow morning.

They are expected to hand over their demands to Ramaphosa at noon.

Webster said the activists demanded the finalisation of the compensation to widows of the Marikana massacre. They also wanted communities to share in the profits of the mines.

He said on their way to Pretoria, they met residents of Majakaneng regarding the disappearance of Tebogo Ndlovu, 24, who went missing in August 2017, after he was allegedly shot by a farmer’s son while stealing oranges.

Mathew Benson was arrested in connection with Ndlovu’s murder but was released by the High Court in Pretoria after the State conceded it had no case against him.

The group of activists come from mining communities such as Mopotokisi, Reutlwile View, Seraleng, Sondela and 34 Mambush Marikana.

Webster described their more that 80km march as ‘tough but worth it’.

“It was difficult, we did not have a sponsor. Communities helped us along the journey, they offered us food and water, furthermore they offered us their houses to shower.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

