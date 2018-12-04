Mantashe postpones planned visit to volatile Xolobeni community

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has postponed his scheduled visit this coming weekend to the volatile Xolobeni community in the Wild Coast area, Eastern Cape.

Mantashe said that he remained committed to continue with engagements with the whole community in order to ensure finality to the matter of mining and development in the area.

This as the Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC) today accused Mantashe of “preparing a provocation” in the Xolobeni area after the community received reports that he intended to visit the area this coming Sunday.

The Xolobeni community scored a significant victory last week after the North Gauteng High Court ruled that, in terms of the interim protection of informal land rights act, the minister of mineral resources may not grant mining rights without the consent of the community and the people directly affected by that mining right.

In a statement, the department said Mantashe had intended to return to Xolobeni this weekend after the ACC requested his to come back and engage the broader community following the meeting he had convened mid-November.

The department also said Mantashe had interacted with Richard Spoor, the legal representative of the ACC on these matters, but criticised his statement issued to the media and saying that it was rather unfortunate and disingenuous regarding Mantashe’s intentions.

“This is highly irresponsible and can only serve to fuel tensions in the community,” it said.

“As it is the ministry’s commitment and practice, details of the minister’s visit to Xolobeni — like in other cases — will be communicated by the department to stakeholders, including members of the media.”

The community has been at loggerheads with the department while waging a 15-year-long battle against the issuing of a mining license to Transworld Energy and Minerals (TEM), a subsidiary of Australian mining company MRC, to mine titanium along the Wild Coast in Mbizana.

The ACC said in a statement that they had received reliable reports that the department of mineral resources plans to transport people from all around, even from districts in KwaZulu-Natal, in a bid “to convince the people in Xolobeni that they need mining”.

