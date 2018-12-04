State dismisses plot allegations in AB Xuma sexual assault case

The State in the case against the AB Xuma Primary School scholar patroller, Johannes Molefe, charged with multiple counts of sexually assaulting minors, has dismissed the defence’s contention that the case against him formed part of a plot against the school principal.

During closing arguments today at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, State prosecutor Jacki Steyn said: “If there was a problem with the principal, then the accused would not be investigated.”

Molefe is facing three charges of rape and eleven of sexual assault which he allegedly committed in 2017.

While giving his testimony last week, Molefe said the case against him was a plot to remove him as the security so that the principal Maria Mthimkhulu could be harmed because she was allegedly stealing the school’s money.

Steyn made closing arguments to the court which stated that there were no reasons for the children to lie about what Molefe had allegedly done to them.

She said Molefe would not have been used to get rid of the principal.

Defence lawyer Lumka Xoxo said it was unacceptable that police statements that contradicted what was said in court and to the Teddy Bear clinic could be accepted by the court.

“This child is not a credible witness,” Xoxo said during closing arguments. “You will convict people wrongfully because a child made an allegation.”

Xoxo further argued that children could easily be influenced.

“These children were expected to say something and they influenced each other.”

The matter was postponed to December 6.

– African News Agency (ANA)

