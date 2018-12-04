Ramaphosa warns Brics parties against dangers of nationalism

President Cyril Rampahosa today warned against rising nationalism and called on members of the Brics bloc to work towards a common agenda of multilaterism.

“Notwithstanding our individual national interests, our presence here today confirms that we are indeed internationalist in outlook. We must be concerned about and seek actively to reverse the rise of narrow and extreme nationalism which is taking root in some parts of the world,” Ramaphosa said while opening the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) political parties dialogue in Pretoria.

“What we ought never to forget regarding this is that when extreme nationalism rises, so does that potential for one country or a small group of countries to arrogate to themselves the right to determine the fate of the entire world.”

Present at the dialogue were the representatives of the Workers’ Party of Brazil, United Russia Party, Communist Party of Russia, Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party of India, Chinese Communist Party and South Africa’s ruling African National Congress.

– African News Agency (ANA)

