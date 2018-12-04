Woman suspected of boyfriend’s murder nabbed in Free State

A 43-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend, Free State police said today.

“It is alleged that the incident happened on Saturday at about 5pm at a friend’s house in Meloding, Virginia. The couple was drinking alcohol when an argument ensued between them. The woman allegedly took out a sharp object and stabbed the deceased several times,” spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana said.

Khosana said the victim tried to leave the house but the alleged suspect continued to assault him until he lost consciousness and fell just outside the house. When the woman realised that the boyfriend was motionless, she called a private vehicle to take the deceased to hospital.

“It was reported that the deceased died before arrival at the hospital. A case of murder was opened at Meloding Police Station for further investigation. The murder weapon was recovered.”

Thabong Cluster Commander Major General Apaphia Modise condemned this incident with the contempt it deserves. “We are in the 16 Days activism for no violence against women and children but that does not mean we will tolerate women who are perpetrators of violence.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.