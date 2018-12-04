 
South Africa 4.12.2018 04:08 pm

Fifteen people injured in Thornville, KZN after taxi rolls

A taxi that rolled in Thornville, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: ER24

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said luckily nobody had sustained serious injuries.

Fifteen people were injured this afternoon when a taxi rolled on the R56 in Thornville in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that when paramedics arrived on the scene they found that 15 patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“Fortunately, no serious injuries were found on the scene. The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further treatment,” said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)

