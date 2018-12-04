Fifteen people injured in Thornville, KZN after taxi rolls

Fifteen people were injured this afternoon when a taxi rolled on the R56 in Thornville in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that when paramedics arrived on the scene they found that 15 patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“Fortunately, no serious injuries were found on the scene. The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further treatment,” said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.