Anti-gang unit detectives arrest two of their own in Cape Town

Detectives from the recently established anti-gang unit today arrested two police officers from the same unit for theft.

In a statement, police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the arrests follow an investigation into a theft complaint after the unit had executed a raid in Mitchell’s Plain recently.

The two constables, a 35-year-old male and a 38-year-old female, attached to the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit Visible Policing Section, are accused of stealing money from a residence in Peugeot Street, Beacon Valley, in Mitchells Plain where they had conducted a search on 29 November.

The complainant discovered that cash was taken from a safe in his house after the members had left and reported the matter to police. It is also alleged that the two constables approached the complainant again on 2 December and requested him to withdraw the case against them in return for the stolen money.

The two suspects are detained until their court appearance in Mitchells Plain on Thursday on a charge of theft.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lieutenant General KE Jula, said police would not allow any form of corruption to seep through the unit members.

“No SAPS member is above the law, and we will not allow any of our members to perpetrate a crime and get away with it. We are confident this morning’s arrests will send a stern warning,” said Jula.

– African News Agency (ANA)

