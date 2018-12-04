Ex-Cape Town mayor to head electoral observer commission ahead of 2019 elections

Former mayor of Cape Town, Gordon Oliver, has been appointed to coordinate the activities of the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission (ECCOC) ahead of the 2019 national and provincial elections, a statement said today.

Chaired by Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, ECCOC consists of religious and civil society leaders and works closely with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Oliver, who is a retired Unitarian minister and former president of the International Council of Unitarians and Universalists, has a long history of involvement in the Western Cape interfaith movement.

As mayor of Cape Town in 1989, he led a march of more than 30,000 people along with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and other religious and political leaders, demanding a peaceful society and an end to apartheid. The march was held in defiance of state of emergency regulations in force throughout the country at the time.

He was also the CEO of Cape Town Tourism and executive director of the Fairest Cape Association.

“Gordon brings to ECCOC a unique blend of public service, management experience and a commitment to interfaith co-operation, which fits in perfectly with our vision of being the organisation that is always there to resolve election-related conflict situations, on election day or before. I wish him well in this difficult task,” Makgoba said.

Oliver said he was humbled. “Helping ECCOC to monitor elections is a way of contributing to our democracy. The organisation plays a very important role in making sure that elections are free and fair.”

Operating mainly in the Cape metropolitan area, the ECCOC on election day sends observers to voting stations to monitor the work of presiding officers and to ensure that elections are run efficiently.

The organisation takes an impartial stance politically and it will begin its activities with meeting leaders of political parties in January.

– African News Agency

