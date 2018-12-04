 
South Africa 4.12.2018 01:05 pm

Vlakfontein murder case postponed after suspect Mabaso claims to be sick

Fifita Khupe, 61, and his son Vusi Ernest Mabaso, 27, accused of killing 7 blood relatives from Vlakfontein, appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate's court in Johannesburg, 29 November 2018. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi /African News Agency

The Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Tuesday postponed the Vlakfontein murder case after one of the accused, Ernest Mabaso, reported sick.

The Vlakfontein case saw the bodies of the four children and three adults found buried at their home in southern Johannesburg in October.

Mabaso, 27, and Fita Khupe, 61, are applying for bail on seven counts of murder as well as theft. Mabaso is also facing three additional charges of rape.

On Tuesday, Mabaso’s lawyer, Radasi Sekgatja, told the court that as his client was sick, he could not continue with the bail application.

Last week Mabaso told the court that he was forced by Khupe to rape the children before he killed them.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and said his family could afford R5,000 bail.

Mabaso is a South African who was born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, and holds a diploma in teaching obtained from the University of North West in 2012. The court heard that he was not employed at the time of his arrest.

Mabaso had previously indicated he would be abandoning his application for bail. However, he later opted to submit a formal application which led to the matter being postponed.

The matter will continue on Wednesday and the pair will remain in custody.

