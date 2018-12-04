Westbury protests threaten to flare up again

Westbury community members embarked on a protest on Tuesday morning, advocating for the recapture of two suspects recently released from jail, reports Jacaranda News.

The suspects are accused of killing 45-year-old Heather Peterson, who was fatally shot in a suspected gang crossfire. The woman and her 10-year-old son were walking home when the incident occurred in September.

Police reportedly received a tip-off about the Westbury protests and were able to disperse crowds burning tyres and mattresses.

Due to alleged insufficient evidence, police released the two suspects, prompting an angry response from community members, as they continued to implore police to eradicate the scourge of drugs and gangs in the area.

Police have said they would continue to monitor the area, and have cautioned motorists to be vigilant and careful as they drove through the area.

Peterson’s death led to violent demonstrations in Westbury in October, which saw residents block entry to the area. They insisted they were fed up with the crime in the area, corrupt police officials who allowed it to continue, and the government’s apparent lack of intervention.

They demanded to be seen by police minister Bheki Cele. After a meeting with the minister, a tactical response team was deployed to the are to deal with the resident’s concerns.

