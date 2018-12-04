 
South Africa 4.12.2018 01:18 pm

Westbury protests threaten to flare up again

Citizen reporter
The debris after Tuesday morning's protest action. Image: Twitter/@eNCA

Irate crowds that gathered in Westbury on Tuesday morning were dispersed by police, but have vowed to return.

Westbury community members embarked on a protest on Tuesday morning, advocating for the recapture of two suspects recently released from jail, reports Jacaranda News.

The suspects are accused of killing 45-year-old Heather Peterson, who was fatally shot in a suspected gang crossfire. The woman and her 10-year-old son were walking home when the incident occurred in September.

ALSO READ: Live ammunition fired during Westbury protest

Police reportedly received a tip-off about the Westbury protests and were able to disperse crowds burning tyres and mattresses.

Due to alleged insufficient evidence, police released the two suspects, prompting an angry response from community members, as they continued to implore police to eradicate the scourge of drugs and gangs in the area.

Police have said they would continue to monitor the area, and have cautioned motorists to be vigilant and careful as they drove through the area.

Peterson’s death led to violent demonstrations in Westbury in October, which saw residents block entry to the area. They insisted they were fed up with the crime in the area, corrupt police officials who allowed it to continue, and the government’s apparent lack of intervention.

What remains of a Rea Vaya bus station in Westbury, after protest action in October. Image: Twitter/@Slindelo_M

They demanded to be seen by police minister Bheki Cele. After a meeting with the minister, a tactical response team was deployed to the are to deal with the resident’s concerns.

