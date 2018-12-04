Gauteng in a grip of third heatwave of the season

Gauteng residents must brace for a second heatwave in three weeks as temperatures in the province could reach a scorching 37 degrees Celcius on Tuesday, the South African Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to reach 35°C in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, 36°C in Vereeniging, and 37°C in Pretoria. This is after the heatwave intensified on Monday afternoon, with temperatures averaging 35°C in Johannesburg while Pretoria reached a maximum of 36°C.

This is the third heatwave of the Spring/Summer season in South Africa after temperatures reached 41°C in Upington, 40°C in Beaufort West and Graaff-Reinet, 39°C in Rustenburg, and 35°C in Pretoria three weeks ago on November 13.

Over the weekend, the South African Weather Services warned that a heat wave with persistently high temperatures was expected in Gauteng and the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo from Sunday to Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to start easing off from Wednesday although it will still be very hot.

Residents have been urged to keep themselves hydrated and to wear protective clothing in the extreme heat, which can easily cause heat cramps, exhaustion, or heat stroke.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.