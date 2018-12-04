KZN man who slit ex-girlfriend’s throat sentenced to 20 years

The 32-year-old man who brutally slit his ex-girlfriend’s throat in the toilets of Ballito Junction regional mall has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, reports North Coast Courier.

In October last year, Richard Zakhele Mthembu killed his ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Siphokazi Khumalo, a waitress at Turn n Tender, after finding out she had a new boyfriend.

ALSO READ: Joburg woman burned to death by alleged boyfriend for speaking to ex-lover

Umhlali SAPS detective Goodenough Mfeka said the man was in a jealous rage and attacked Khumalo just a few hours after he had burned her clothing.

“He travelled all the way from Pinetown and on his way he bought an okapi and went straight to her residence in Groutville where he questioned her friend.”

Khumalo’s friend told him that she had a new boyfriend and he got angry as he claimed he had been paying for her rent.

“He then burnt all her clothing before her friend and Mthembu both took a taxi to Ballito Junction to confront her.”

Mfeka said Siphokazi noticed Mthembu waiting for her at the entrance and ran into the toilets to hide.

He spotted her and followed her into the toilet where he slit her throat, killing her instantly.

“He was arrested at the scene of her murder and later pleaded guilty.

“Mthembu was transferred to the Durban High Court where the sentence was handed down in October.”

He will serve his sentence at Westville prison.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.