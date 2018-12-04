 
South Africa 4.12.2018 08:23 am

WATCH: Car crashes and gunshots at slain KZN hijacker’s funeral ‘after-party’

Lauren Beukes
A scene of the chaotic funeral after-party. Image: Screenshot

A scene of the chaotic funeral after-party. Image: Screenshot

The slain hijacker was involved in stealing a company car with two other suspects in KZN, and died after a shootout ensued with a security officer.

Woodlands and Montclair was the chaotic scene of an alleged slain hijacker’s funeral ‘after-party’ on Sunday, reports Southlands Sun.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a man recording cars crashing and the sound of several gunshots ringing out.

ALSO READ: KZN cops rescue hijacked couple and their three-year-old, three suspects arrested

The man can be heard saying the suburb’s name and in response to the sound of the smashing cars behind him, “Ya Montclair, it’s going down. Smack! Smack!”

It is believed the incident was linked to a hijacking which took place on the Bluff last Monday, in which three armed men robbed a company vehicle. A shootout transpired when a security officer responded and confronted the men. One hijacker died and another two men were later arrested by the police.

One hijacker died and another two men were later arrested by the police in an incident that took place last week.

 

The car that was hijacked in Bluff last Monday

Montclair SAPS confirmed the funeral incident and said the Public Order Policing (POP) was called out to Verity Avenue in Woodlands on Sunday, along with other roleplayers, in response to the illegal shooting.

It could not be confirmed if any arrests were made in connection with the funeral after party.

Watch the chaos ensue below:

