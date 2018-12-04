 
menu
South Africa 4.12.2018 07:37 am

Report on land reform to be tabled in parliament

ANA

The report was the subject of a court case last week in which Afriforum had unsuccessfully sought an interdict against the process to amend the constitution.

The highly contentious report recommending an amendment to the South African Constitution to explicitly provide for land expropriation without compensation will be tabled and debated in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

The report was the subject of a court case in Cape Town last week in which Afriforum had unsuccessfully sought an interdict against the process unfolding after the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) had adopted the report.

The committee was established after the Economic Freedom Fighters introduced a motion in favour of amending the Constitution in February this year. The motion was supported by the African National Congress (ANC) which adopted a resolution in favour of land expropriation without compensation at its December elective conference. The National Freedom Party and the United Democratic Movement also supported the motion as well as the report adopted by the CRC.

The Democratic Alliance, Congress of the People, African Christian Democratic Party and Freedom Front Plus oppose the move.

If the National Assembly adopts the report on Tuesday it would have to start the ball rolling on amending section 25 (Property Clause) of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation in the public interest.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA says it can fight expropriation without making AfriForum’s mistakes 4.12.2018
Afriforum vs parliament on land reform starts in high court 29.11.2018
KZN landowner fights municipality over expropriation of ancestral land 15.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.