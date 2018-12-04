Stage 2 load shedding likely to continue until Friday, says Eskom

Stage 2 load shedding will be in effect again for today, with Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe making it clear that the situation is only likely to improve from Friday.

A number of power generating units remain out of service.

UPDATE: Loadshedding has been terminated for today. I'm afraid tomorrow will see the implementation of stage 2 from 09:00 until 10pm again. The prognosis from the System Operator is that the power system will remain constrained for most of this week, with some relief from Friday. https://t.co/cjyjUct7Y2 — Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) December 3, 2018

The power utility will simultaneously be implementing load curtailment. The utility has said in a statement that its maintenance teams continue to work “through the night” to restore the power.

Please be advised that @Eskom_SA will implement load shedding stage 2 from 09:00 until 22:00 AND load curtailment stage 2 from 9:00 to 22:00. We apologise for the inconvenience @CityPowerJhb @eNCA @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @News24 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 3, 2018

