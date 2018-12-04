 
South Africa 4.12.2018 06:50 am

Stage 2 load shedding likely to continue until Friday, says Eskom

Citizen reporter
The power utility has warned that the lights will again start going off from 9am until 10pm today.

Stage 2 load shedding will be in effect again for today, with Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe making it clear that the situation is only likely to improve from Friday.

A number of power generating units remain out of service.

The power utility will simultaneously be implementing load curtailment. The utility has said in a statement that its maintenance teams continue to work “through the night” to restore the power.

