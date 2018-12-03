High risk of Stage 2 load shedding tomorrow, Eskom warns

Eskom stopped load shedding today, but warned that the risk of Stage 2 rotational load shedding was high for tomorrow (Tuesday).

Eskom said that the load shedding was terminated at around 9pm on Monday.

“However, the probability of Stage 2 rotational load shedding remains high from 9am until 10pm [on Tuesday] tomorrow as a result of a shortage of capacity due to a number of generating units still out of service due to breakdowns. Our maintenance teams continue to work through the night to bring back units,” the power utility said.

“Customers should note that some municipalities may take longer to restore load. If customers experience outages for longer periods than announced, please contact your supplier (Eskom or the Municipality) as this may be a localised power outage. Eskom would like to thank its customers for using electricity sparingly and industrial customers for their participation in load curtailment today.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.