Ramaphosa sends condolences at struggle stalwart Mendi Msimang’s death

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was saddened by the death of struggle stalwart and former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mendi Msimang, who died today, following an extended illness.

“The president extends his personal condolences and those of government and the governing party to the family, friends, comrades and associates of Mr Msimang in South Africa and internationally among whom Mr Msimang was highly regarded,” the Presidency said.

Msimang served as the London representative of the African National Congress (ANC) in the 1960s and almost three decades after his tenure, late former president Nelson Mandela in the democratic dispensation appointed him as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in recognition of his role, the Presidency said.

“Today we bow our heads and hearts in remembrance of our beloved Tat’ uMendi Msimang in whom South Africa has lost a servant-leader and patriot of great distinction. Tata Msimang was strong of character and principle, which he conveyed with humility and kindness,” Ramaphosa said.

“With his passing, he joins a gallery of extraordinary South Africans who have bid us farewell in recent months and years and whose passing should inspire all of us to appreciate are our history more, and to honour their legacy with unstinting work for a better future.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.