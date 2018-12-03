Suspect killed, two arrested after shootout with police in KZN

Two suspects were arrested and one killed in a shoot-out after a police officer walked in on a robbery at a tavern in KwaNgcolosi, Hillcrest, in KwaZulu-Natal, the South African police service (SAPS) said today.

The police said two suspects are expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court facing charges of armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearm and ammunition charges.

“Last night [on Sunday night] at 10pm, Hillcrest police officers were conducting crime prevention duties at KwaNgcolosi when they stopped at a shop near Mkhulu’s tavern. One police officer walked into the shop, unaware of a robbery at the tavern, As he walked in, he was approached by a group of suspects who overpowered him and disarmed him of his service pistol,” the SAPS said in a statement.

“The suspects fled the scene using their getaway vehicle. The police officers gave chase and it is alleged that during the chase, there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspects.”

The suspect’s vehicle stopped and they tried to flee on foot while shooting at the police, and one of them was killed when the police returned fire.

The police arrested a second suspect, who was injured, and later officers from the K9 Unit arrested a third suspect.

The injured suspect was taken to hospital under police guard.

The police said they confiscated goods such as cigarettes and alcohol, as well as two firearms, one of which belonged to the policeman.

The police also said they would establish if the suspects were wanted in connection with other crimes in the country.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.