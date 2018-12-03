 
menu
South Africa 3.12.2018 07:38 pm

DA scores Mokgoro ‘mampara of the year’, ANC North West ‘epic fail’

ANA
Professor Job Mokgoro looks on after being announced as the North West Premier elect during an ANC press briefing held in Johannesburg, 21 June 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise.

Professor Job Mokgoro looks on after being announced as the North West Premier elect during an ANC press briefing held in Johannesburg, 21 June 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise.

Mokgoro’s legacy ‘will also be one of failure as he is serving the interests of the ANC instead of that of the people’.

The ANC in the North West has failed dismally to govern the province, the DA said in its annual scorecard today.

Tourism MEC Desbo Mohono and speaker Sussan Dantjie scored the highest on the opposition scorecard, with both obtaining an E, while the rest obtained an F, which the opposition party said was an “epic fail”.

The opposition could not determine a score for premier Job Mokgoro whose office it said was in the intensive care unit. They gave him a mampara of the year award.

DA premier candidate Joe McGluwa said the premier failed to reshuffle the provincial cabinet, did not succeed in bringing unity between factions within the ANC and failed to successfully address poor service delivery on municipal level.

“The failing ANC should bow their heads in shame for failing the people, robbing them of jobs, basic services, proper medical care, quality education and the prospect of leading prosperous lives,” McGluwa said.

He said the DA’s annual scorecards revealed a complete collapse in governance and service delivery throughout the provincial government.

“Most of the provincial departments are already under national administration and, as a collective, they could only manage to achieve an average equal to that of a fail.

“This despite critical interventions from the failing ANC national government to provide technical assistance through the South African National Defence Force to the departments of health and local government,” he said.

He criticised ANC policies, a failure of the ruling party in the province to implement programmes, corruption, the lack of accountability and of political will for the crisis.

He also said that Mokgoro’s replacement of Supra Mahumapelo had not meant significant gains for the people despite Mokgoro’s commitment to bring change and to restore governance in the North West.

“Mokgoro’s legacy will also be one of failure as he is serving the interests of the ANC instead of that of the people.

“He has failed to bring any stability, implement consequence management or to act against his own party members,” McGluwa said.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA responds to Maepa’s ‘k-word’ threat 3.12.2018
Maepa to open ‘k-word’ case against DA member, another against Msimanga 3.12.2018
No surprises as DA hands ANC low marks in ‘Cabinet Scorecard’ 3.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.