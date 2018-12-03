DA scores Mokgoro ‘mampara of the year’, ANC North West ‘epic fail’

The ANC in the North West has failed dismally to govern the province, the DA said in its annual scorecard today.

Tourism MEC Desbo Mohono and speaker Sussan Dantjie scored the highest on the opposition scorecard, with both obtaining an E, while the rest obtained an F, which the opposition party said was an “epic fail”.

The opposition could not determine a score for premier Job Mokgoro whose office it said was in the intensive care unit. They gave him a mampara of the year award.

DA premier candidate Joe McGluwa said the premier failed to reshuffle the provincial cabinet, did not succeed in bringing unity between factions within the ANC and failed to successfully address poor service delivery on municipal level.

“The failing ANC should bow their heads in shame for failing the people, robbing them of jobs, basic services, proper medical care, quality education and the prospect of leading prosperous lives,” McGluwa said.

He said the DA’s annual scorecards revealed a complete collapse in governance and service delivery throughout the provincial government.

“Most of the provincial departments are already under national administration and, as a collective, they could only manage to achieve an average equal to that of a fail.

“This despite critical interventions from the failing ANC national government to provide technical assistance through the South African National Defence Force to the departments of health and local government,” he said.

He criticised ANC policies, a failure of the ruling party in the province to implement programmes, corruption, the lack of accountability and of political will for the crisis.

He also said that Mokgoro’s replacement of Supra Mahumapelo had not meant significant gains for the people despite Mokgoro’s commitment to bring change and to restore governance in the North West.

“Mokgoro’s legacy will also be one of failure as he is serving the interests of the ANC instead of that of the people.

“He has failed to bring any stability, implement consequence management or to act against his own party members,” McGluwa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

