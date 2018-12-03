Seven suspects arrested after Global Citizen concert

The City of Joburg said in a statement on Monday that seven suspects were arrested in relation to alleged muggings on concert goers after the Global Citizen event at FNB Stadium.

Public safety MMC Michael Sun said most reported attacks pointed to a “gang of thugs attacking and robbing concert goers at or near the Sasol garage about 1.4km away” from the stadium.

He listed what the Joburg metro had been doing on the night and how many officers were working.

He pointed out the SA Police Service (a national competency not controlled by the city) was responsible for overall security arrangements, and praised the JMPD for having arrested seven suspects for “common robbery and assault of a police officer”.

Sun speculated that the reason the concert goers had ventured out of the “safe zone” patrolled by police was because e-hailing taxi services had opted to pick passengers up at the Sasol garage.

He called on more victims to report the crimes they’d fallen victim to to the SAPS, which earlier today said only one crime was reported.

He pointed out that the well-attended Guns N’ Roses concert just a few days earlier had largely ended without incident.

MMC Sun says “We will be working closely with SAPS to assist with the investigation and we also need to understand the cause of the problem so we can avoid this kind of incidences from reoccurring in future”. pic.twitter.com/T6y6Zj3bxf — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 3, 2018

